Truist Financial Corp Has $48.73 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $725.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.52 and a 200-day moving average of $620.22. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $473.32 and a one year high of $731.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

