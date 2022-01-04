Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 56.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.76 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

