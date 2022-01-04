Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

