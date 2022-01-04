TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $8,685.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 1,491,674,308.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

