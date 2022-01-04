Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.78 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.