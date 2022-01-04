Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,578 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $78,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $5,035,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,812 shares of company stock worth $10,252,931. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

