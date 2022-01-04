Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

