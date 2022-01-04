Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 82,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 780,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 202,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

