Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 162,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $983.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

