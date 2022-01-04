Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

