Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

