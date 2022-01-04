TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.39 million and $132,138.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,069,786,246 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

