Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 63.3% in December

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRCA remained flat at $$9.69 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.