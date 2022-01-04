Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 63.3% in December

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TRCA remained flat at $$9.69 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
