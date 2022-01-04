U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

