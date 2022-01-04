U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $567,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.