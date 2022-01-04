U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 35,260 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

