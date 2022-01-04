U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 3,971 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,193.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

