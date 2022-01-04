U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

USAU has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

