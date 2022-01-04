U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
USAU has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.63.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
