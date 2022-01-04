UBS Group Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

StoneCo stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

