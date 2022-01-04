UBS Group Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $193.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $195.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Shares of LPLA traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

