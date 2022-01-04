Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
