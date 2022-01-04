Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

