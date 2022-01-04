UMA Market Capitalization Tops $599.00 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $599.00 million and $24.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00019974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,838,730 coins and its circulating supply is 64,956,078 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

