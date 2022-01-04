Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UATG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

