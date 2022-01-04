Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UATG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
