UniFirst (UNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

