United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

