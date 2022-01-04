Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,508. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

