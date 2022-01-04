USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist lowered their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.