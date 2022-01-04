USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.19 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Regency Centers makes up 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

