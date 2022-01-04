USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

