USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 121,250.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

