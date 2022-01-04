USDK Achieves Market Cap of $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $117.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.