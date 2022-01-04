Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $195,655.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.64 million and $195,655.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 65,258,231 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

