Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.55

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 906395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valvoline by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

