Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 664 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $206.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

