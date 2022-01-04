Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 891 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

