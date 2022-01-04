Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,751 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

