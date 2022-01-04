Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

