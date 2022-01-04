Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

IGT stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

