Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,848 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

