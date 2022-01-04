Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56.

