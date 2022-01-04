Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. 10,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

