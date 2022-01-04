Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.06

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 5300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.