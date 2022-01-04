Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.75. 4,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

