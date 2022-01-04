Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 328,650 shares.The stock last traded at $150.76 and had previously closed at $150.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.