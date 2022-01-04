Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.06

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.06 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

