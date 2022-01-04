Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $74.14.

