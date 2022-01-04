Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 206,773 shares.The stock last traded at $278.09 and had previously closed at $282.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

