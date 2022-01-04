Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

