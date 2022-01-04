VeChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $284.25 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. VeChain has a market cap of $5.44 billion and approximately $284.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

