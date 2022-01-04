Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 1450447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

